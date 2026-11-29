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I’ve wanted a classic 1976 Corvette Stingray for almost as long as I can remember. I’ve often said I could tell you what the steering wheel would taste like. Yes, I’ve wanted one just that bad.

I recall being in my twenties and thirties, seeing an older man driving a Corvette and thinking uncharitable thoughts. “He’s too old to be driving that. A Corvette is wasted on old people.”

Yeah, like I said, uncharitable at best. At this stage of my life, I’ve repented of those words. I’d love to be one of those old guys now. In fact, I’ll gladly eat those words today as I keep trying to convince my wife that owning a classic Corvette will make our lives infinitely better. I’m not sure I’m making much progress, but I persist anyway. Maybe I’ll own one someday while I can still enjoy it.

Anyway, a while back I saw a funny meme about old guys and their classic cars. They were all wearing the same uniform: cut-off jeans, Hawaiian shirts, and white leather New Balance tennis shoes. I want a classic Vette, but I’m not sure I want the uniform. I’m not sure my wife would let me out of the house wearing it.

I may or may not ever own a classic Vette. On the other hand, I’ve driven nice vehicles for most of my life—except for a car or two as a teenager. (Dad, notice I didn’t call you cheap. You’re welcome.)

And while I’m being facetious about my dad being cheap, the truth is that, classic Vette or not, I’ve lived a blessed life. Have I had my share of heartaches, tragedies, and difficulties? No doubt. The scars run deep, and at least one difficulty is still raw and seems intent on staying that way.

Still, I have much to be thankful for, and this Thanksgiving season is a good reminder to slow down and take stock. Blessings abound, and an attitude of gratitude goes a long way toward living a good life.

As the old hymn says, “Count your blessings, name them one by one;

Count your blessings, see what God hath done; Count your blessings, name them one by one; Count your many blessings, see what God hath done.”

Happy Thanksgiving!! And if you see my sweet, beautiful wife, tell her how good she would look in a classic 1976 Corvette Stingray!

“Give thanks to the LORD, for he is good; his faithful love endures forever.” (Psalms 107:1 CSB)

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