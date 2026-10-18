Les Ferguson Writes

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C.A. Campbell's avatar
C.A. Campbell
3d

Amazing testimony at the right time of the era we are in. Thanks for sharing.

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1 reply by Les Ferguson, Jr.
Debi Hassler-Never Forsaken's avatar
Debi Hassler-Never Forsaken
6d

😢😢😢oh my, what heartache. I hurt for you too. I can only say, But God … He is our only hope in the darkness.

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1 reply by Les Ferguson, Jr.
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