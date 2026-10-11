Share

Hey,

I woke up this morning earlier than everyone else. The older I get, the less sleep I seem to get. I had hoped that on this Saturday morning, with nothing strenuous planned, I could sleep late.

But alas, that wasn’t the case. I did get up 45 minutes later than normal, but it didn’t feel like extra rest. I don’t know why, but my body clock wakes me at 5:40 almost every morning, except today.

Do I have to get up that early for my job? Not at all. The early-morning wake-up affords me quiet time, a cup of coffee, a prayer or two, and a bit of reading—usually with my chocolate lab beside me.

I’m not really complaining. Chances are, I’ll make up the sleep by taking a nap while watching TV later tonight. Yes, that has become a regular occurrence, and I have no idea how it happened.

But understand this. I am not old. I don’t look old. I typically don’t act old. I try not to dress old. I consistently wonder why some of my high school friends look so old (names withheld to protect the not-so-innocent).

At this point, I am taking the advice of she-who-must-not-be-named and refuse to allow myself to be considered old. In keeping with that advice, I’ve decided these early-morning wake-ups and subsequent TV-watching naps are a local anomaly in the space-time continuum.

I am not old. I refuse to be old. I still have the humor of a prepubescent 12-year-old. Just ask the aforementioned she-who-must-not-be-named. She has regular bouts of groaning, accompanied by comments like “that’s awful” or “do not say that around the grandkids.” As further proof of my un-old persona, with or without my hearing aids, I can hear her eyes roll. And by the way, my hearing loss is military-related, not age-related.

I am not old. I am not old. I am not old, even when I can’t find my keys, wallet, or phone. That’s just a temporary disruption in the force. In the immortal words of Justin Wilson, “I gar-on-tee!”

Some of you young whippersnappers may need to look that name up. While you do, remember that, despite the evidence to the contrary, I am not old. Unfortunately, I can’t say the same for some of my friends. Take two aspirins and don’t call me in the morning. I’ll be too busy not being old.

“Wisdom belongs to the aged, and understanding to the old.” (Job 12:12 NLT)

Leave a comment