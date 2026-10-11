Les Ferguson Writes

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Keith Shepherd's avatar
Keith Shepherd
Oct 12

VERY GOOD JOB FOR AN OLD MAN

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Debi Hassler-Never Forsaken's avatar
Debi Hassler-Never Forsaken
Oct 11

Funny!

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