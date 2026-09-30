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I’m a certified coach and speaker with the John Maxwell Leadership Team. I learned so much during the training and certification process. I’m grateful for what I learned and for the opportunities to share with others.

But even now, there is still much to discover and learn about myself, life, and leadership. In that vein, I’ve come to understand two concepts that are at odds with one another. In fact, you could say they are opposites. Both have competed for my attention throughout my life. Both have been a driving force behind my attitudes and actions. One of the two is a strategic mistake, and the other has the potential to change everything.

The mistake? A scarcity mindset. That’s the way of viewing life in which there is never enough. There is never enough time. There is never enough money. The job is not good enough. The house is too small. The car is too old, and besides, I’d rather drive a truck.

Scarcity is a fear that colors everything from relationships to finances to your entire outlook on life. Scarcity is the ultimate negativity come to fruition. It replaces happiness and joy with the sourness of unfulfilled or failed expectations.

Here’s where it even affects leadership: you will see only the negative in the people you lead. They will never be enough. They will never perform well enough. Your relationship with those you lead will be saturated with negativity, and negativity breeds negativity. Scarcity becomes a cloud over your entire endeavor.

On the other hand, consider the idea of abundance. Here in America, we are abundantly blessed. When we focus on what we have and are highly aware of our blessings, it changes our entire outlook from negative to positive. Viewing life through the lens of abundance fosters an attitude of gratitude.

It’s a matter of focus. When it comes to leadership, you see the best in people. You encourage them where they are. You recognize strengths—and together, you accomplish far more than when you focus on scarcity and the negativity it breeds. Even failures and mistakes become opportunities to learn, grow, and do better.

Guess who still needs to be reminded of that? This guy. This guy right here. Whether we are leading our family or a team at work, we are so much better when we recognize the abundance in our lives.

Scarcity or abundance? Negativity or positivity? We can really choose the better of the two!

“And God is able to bless you abundantly, so that in all things at all times, having all that you need, you will abound in every good work.” (2 Corinthians 9:8 NIV)

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