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My sweet wife. To know her is to love her. She has a heart bigger than the state of Texas. She cries at any sadness on TV, hurts alongside those who hurt, and if you are an underdog, she will be your biggest encourager.

She is compassionate to a fault, and while I often use hyperbole, this is not one of those times. No, sir. No, ma’am.

She is often full of ideas and a desire to help those less fortunate, including animals. I’ve learned that donations to an animal shelter are near and dear to her heart. I get husband points when I suggest making those donations or especially when I do so without being asked.

She is working hard to provide Thanksgiving baskets to many families. She set a goal of 100, but any amount will leave some families better off than before. I’m blessed to tag along, help where asked, and marvel at the ride.

After the loss of my first wife and my second-born son, my dad has often remarked that she saved my life. She did, but if you are picking up what I am putting down, you see she didn’t stop there.

She has been the greatest blessing I could have ever imagined. Proverbs 31:28 says, “Her children rise up and call her blessed; her husband also praises her.”

Those words are applicable and true, yet she has one fault that cracks me up. It shows up sometime in November every year—and this past week was no exception. Surely by now you want an explanation—and it’s forthcoming with a smile on my face.

I’ve been jonesing for a new pair of boots. I saw them in a Tecovas ad and saved all the key details. I wanted them, but at first I didn’t want to spend the money, even though my sweet wife encouraged me to pull the trigger.

Fast-forward to Veterans Day, and Tecovas was offering a 20% discount for Veterans, of whom I am one. Suddenly, those boots were more palatable to my wallet. And my sweet wife, who wanted me to pull the trigger a month ago, abruptly became very conscious of the season. Her words? That would make a good Christmas present.

I promise you, it happens that way every year. But guess what? Merry Christmas to me! I like my new boots, but I am forever grateful for the blessing of a wife who loves big.

“Who can find a wife of noble character? She is far more precious than jewels.” (Proverbs 31:10CSB)

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