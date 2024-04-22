Why subscribe?

Life’s messy. Let’s walk through it together.

You’ve been hit by grief, uncertainty, disappointment—or maybe just the weight of ordinary life. You’re not alone, and you don’t have to figure it out alone either.

Welcome to Life with Les.

I’m Les—a minister, coach, and lifelong people-person who’s been in hospital rooms, living rooms, and church pews with folks navigating the hardest (and best) parts of being human.

This newsletter is for you if:

You’re grieving or supporting someone who is

You’re looking for honest encouragement—not fluff

You crave deeper meaning in everyday life

You need hope that feels real

Free subscribers get weekly reflections—short, honest, faith-rooted insights on life, loss, resilience, and love.

Paid subscribers unlock bonus posts, practical tools, and personal coaching-style wisdom to help you grow through what you’re going through.

If that sounds like something your soul needs, hit subscribe.

No filters. No formulas. Just real life—with Les.

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