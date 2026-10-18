Les Ferguson Writes
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All Sufficient Grace
The following is adapted from a speaking engagement in Amory, MS on October 14, 2026…
Oct 18
•
Les Ferguson, Jr.
13
9
1
I Am Not Old!
I don’t look old. I typically don’t act old. I try not to dress old.
Oct 11
•
Les Ferguson, Jr.
6
2
1
September 2026
Scarcity/ Abundance
Scarcity or abundance? Negativity or positivity? We can really choose the better of the two!
Sep 30
•
Les Ferguson, Jr.
4
1
Football is Back!
And Mississippi State and Ole Miss won!
Sep 20
•
Les Ferguson, Jr.
3
1
A Day Off
I can attest that I do better at this stage of life.
Sep 16
•
Les Ferguson, Jr.
3
1
1
Using Your Head for More Than a Hat Rack
Bonehead. Knucklehead. Dimwit.
Sep 9
•
Les Ferguson, Jr.
3
1
August 2026
I See You
Human nature hasn’t changed one whit.
Aug 30
•
Les Ferguson, Jr.
6
1
Compassion
Somewhere, someone needs you to sit with them in their pain.
Aug 23
•
Les Ferguson, Jr.
6
4
1
I Dream of Jeanie and Other Things
I hope you dream.
Aug 16
•
Les Ferguson, Jr.
7
1
Friends
One cannot overestimate the value of a friend
Aug 9
•
Les Ferguson, Jr.
3
5
1
A Life Lesson from a Former Sailor
I signed on the dotted line, raised my hand, took an oath, and saw so much of the world.
Aug 2
•
Les Ferguson, Jr.
3
1
July 2026
Politics
I shudder to remember how strident and adamant I was.
Jul 26
•
Les Ferguson, Jr.
3
2
1
© 2026 Les Ferguson, Jr.
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